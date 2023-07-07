A Ukrainian mother has been reunited with her children more than a year after they were taken ‘illegally’ to Russia, in heartbreaking new footage.

Their mother, who can be seen crying, served as a combat medic, and was released as part of a major exchange deal in October 2022.

However, six-year-old Renata and 10-year-old Varvara have been unable to return home until now.

Upon their arrival, they appeared excited to be greeted with toys and hugs.

“Russia will be held accountable for these crimes,” wrote Andriy Yermak, head of the office of the president of Ukraine.