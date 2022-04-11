Ukrainian troops cheered and celebrated as they shot down a Russian drone with a British-made missile launcher.

Footage shared by Yuriy Kochevenko, a former armed forces communication officer, shows a soldier firing the laser-guided missile at the UAV moving across the sky in Ukraine, before raising his middle finger towards the wreckage.

Those around him can be heard clapping and cheering as the missile downs its target.

"Thank you Great Britain. Allied support is utilized effectively," Mr Kochevenko wrote, captioning the video.

