Four arrests after campaigners paint huge Ukrainian flag outside Russian embassy

Four people have been arrested after campaign group Led By Donkeys painted a Ukrainian flag on the road outside the Russian Embassy in London.

Both sides of the road outside the building were seen painted in blue and yellow as traffic passed over.

Three males and one female have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and obstructing the highway, the Metropolitan Police said.

Led By Donkeys said the stunt, which took place on Thursday, was to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

