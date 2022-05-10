Ukraine destroys Vladimir Putin’s ‘parade boat’, armed forces claim

Ukraine’s armed forces claim they have destroyed Vladimir Putin’s special “parade boat”, which he uses to inspect his naval fleets.

A Raptor-class patrol vessel was reportedly obliterated by a laser-guided bomb during a drone near Snake Island in the Black Sea.

“We received information that one of the destroyed boats of the Raptor type in the Snake Island area was Putin’s parade boat,” the Ukraine Now Telegram channel wrote.

It’s believed the president’s vessel, which previously featured in military parades, is “distinguished by the white colour of its hull”.

