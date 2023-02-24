How Britain has backed Ukraine since the start of Putin’s invasion

When Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the UK immediately stepped in to offer its support both politically and societally.

From British civilians opening up their homes to refugees to military aid being sent to Ukrainian troops, Britain has been united in its support for Volodymyr Zelensky’s nation.

As the conflict enters its second year, The Independent takes a look at how the UK’s leaders and civilians have stepped up to help Ukraine.

