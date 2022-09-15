Ukrainian mayor rips up Russian flag after his forces regain control of village

Video footage shows a Ukrainian mayor tearing apart a Russian flag after his forces retook a village in Kharkiv Oblast.

Vyacheslav Zadorenko, mayor of Kharkiv’s Derhachi district, could be seen ripping the flag in half with a knife, as soldiers around him shout “Slava Ukraini”.

Ukraine consolidated its control of the Kharkiv region on Tuesday (13 September), raising flags in towns and villages occupied by Russian troops for six months and reclaiming areas seized by Moscow on the first day of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.