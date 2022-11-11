Elderly woman gifts Ukrainian soldiers flowers as forces return to Kherson

A woman holding a huge bouquet of flowers hugged Ukrainian troops as they arrived in the Kherson region following Russia’s withdrawal from the city.

In heartwarming footage, the delighted resident embraces one of the troops and hands him the bouquet.

Iuliia Mendel, a former spokesperson to Volodymyr Zelensky, claimed on Twitter that the woman in the video is her aunt.

“This is how I see my aunt from Kherson region for the first time in nine months,” Mendel wrote.

“She even doesn’t know [she has] become an internet star.”

