Ukraine confident of UK support regardless of who is prime minister, says ambassador

Ukraine is confident of retaining UK support in the war effort against Russia regardless of who is in Downing Street, the country’s ambassador has indicated.

Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, praised the “bipartisan” support across British politics for his country, as it prepares to mark one year since the Russian invasion.

“I’ve been talking to the Labour Party... even they told me that it is quite unusual for internal politics when the parties are actually united around anything, and Ukraine is actually a unification sort of factor,” Mr Prystaiko said of cross-party support.

