Watch live as Ukraine receives another shipment of weapons from US

Ukraine is receiving another consignment of weapons from the United States as part of defensive aid totalling $200 million.

Washington has confirmed it will continue to support Ukraine amid concerns among Nato allies that Russia is planning an invasion.

Over 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed on the border for weeks, despite denial from Moscow over any planning a military offensive.

The latest shipment follows a previous delivery in January of more than 80 tons of "lethal security assistance" including weapons and ammunition to Kiev.

