Volodymyr Zelensky has spoken about his “special” relationship with Boris Johnson, but stopped short of saying whether or not he would like to see him run for prime minister again.

The president of Ukraine said he does not believe it is “correct” to comment on that idea as he also has a good relationship with Rishi Sunak.

“I saw Johnson in different situations - I saw him not in war and then in full-scale war - that’s why we have a special relationship,” Mr Zelensky said.

