Ukraine’s Zelenskyy claims ‘we will beat Russia’

As Russia’s attack on Ukraine rages on, president Volodymyr Zelensky has maintained his country will stand strong.

Recent footage shows the Ukrainian leader stood in the centre of Kyiv, as he states: “it is possible to say that we will do it [beat Russia]”.

He added: “We have reached a strategic turning point”.

