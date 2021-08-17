The US Government has refused to commit to evacuating every American from Afghanistan after the deadline for the US military withdrawal passes.

Joe Biden’s National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, failed to confirm if US troops would remain at Kabul’s international airport beyond August 31.

“I’m not going to comment on hypotheticals, I’m going to focus on the task in hand, which is getting as many people out as rapidly as possible and we will take that day by day” he said during a White House briefing.