Special counsel to look into Biden’s handling of classified documents

A special counsel has been appointed to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents.

Robert Hur, a former senior justice department official during the Trump presidency, will lead the investigation.

He will have the power to “investigate whether any person or entity violated the law.”

The decision comes after the White House said a document with classified markings from Mr Biden’s time as vice president was found in his personal library, along with other documents found in his garage.

