US and South Korea launch missiles drill in response to North Korea latest threat

South Korea launched four ballistic missiles fired on Tuesday, 4 October, in response to North Korea's own successful test launch of an intermediate ballistic missile over one of Japan's main islands.

Working with the United States, South Korea fired surface-to-surface missiles, one of which malfunctioned and rained debris down on the city of Gangneung early on Wednesday.

The missile blew up inside an air force base but did not affect any civilian buildings, prompting an apology from South Korea.

The South Korean Defence Ministry said the live-fire drill was aimed at demonstrating precision strike capabilities.

Sign up to our newsletters.