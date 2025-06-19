A man was left with devastating life-changing injuries after a distracted van driver ploughed into his broken-down car.

Footage released by Sussex Police on Wednesday (18 June) shows Nathan Cole checking his phone whilst speeding down the A27 at 72mph, 12mph faster than his van’s limit in December 2023.

The 29-year-old crashed into a broken-down car on the side of the dual carriageway and hit a man in his 60s standing next to the vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, where he spent time in a coma and had his leg amputated.

Cole, of Denton Drive, Brighton, was sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on Friday (13 June) to two years and four months in prison and was disqualified from driving for four years and four months.