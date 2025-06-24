Watch: Shoppers flee mall as Iran launches missile strike on US base in Qatar

Video footage captured crowds of shoppers fleeing in panic through Villaggio Mall in Doha as Iran launched an attack on a US military base located in Qatar.

Iranian missile strikes on Monday had targeted the US Al-Udeid Air Base, one of the largest American military installations in the region.

The luxury mall is located 15 miles away from the military base, but there were scenes of fear as screaming shoppers sought shelter from the rockets overhead.

Iran sent missiles to Qatar in retaliation for the US attacks on its nuclear sites, but a US defence official says no casualties have been reported.