Moment ceiling collapses on top of mother desperately trying to hold it up

A ceiling collapsed on top of a mother at home, forcing her to desperately try and hold it up, dramatic footage shows.

Sam Nuyts was inside her house in Belgium with her mother Karolien on 20 November in the living room when the panels above them began to bow.

Karolien urgently tried to keep the ceiling in place with her hands before it inevitably fell down around her.

Sam said: “The ceiling is poorly made and Mum was trying her best to keep it in place.

“I started filming just as I knew it was going to come down and I screamed at my mum to get out of the way. Fortunately she wasn’t hurt."