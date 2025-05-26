Watch: World’s first humanoid robot kickboxing tournament held in China

The world’s first humanoid fighting competition took place on Sunday, 25 May, in Hangzhou, east China, with robots exchanging punches in the ring.

Video shows the robots throwing fists and knees in front of a baying crowd until one loses its balance and falls backward, tumbling outside the ring.

The event is part of the China Media Group World Robot Competition Series, designed to showcase regional robotics industries and promote the integration of science, culture, and tourism.

Lu Xin’s "AI Strategist" claimed the championship title after defeating "Energy Guardian," operated by Hu Yunqian, with knockouts in all three rounds.

The competition series will also include robot football and basketball matches.