Watch: Tour bus crash in Turkey injures almost every passenger

This is the moment a tour bus collided with a coach in western Turkey, injuring nearly every passenger on board.

At least 28 people were injured in the crash on Sunday (25 May), according to local authorities. The injured include at least 26 of the 28 passengers on the tour bus and one person from the coach.

CCTV footage from inside the tour bus shows passengers being violently flung around the coach as it was hit while entering the main road from a junction.

Emergency services attended the scene, and the injured were taken to hospitals in the city.