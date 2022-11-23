At least ten people have died after a gunman opened fire inside a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia, late on Tuesday, 22 November.

Police said there were also wounded people at the scene on Battlefield Boulevard, with at least five rushed to the Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Chesapeake Police Department said authorities believe that the suspect is dead.

“We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia, store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates,” Walmart said in a statement.

