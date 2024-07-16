JD Vance was announced as Donald Trump’s running mate Monday, 15 July, but the Ohio senator has not always been a fan of the former president. In his first interview since the vice president pick announcement, Vance responded to his past criticism of Trump, who he once compared to Hitler.

“I was certainly skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016, but President Trump was a great president, and he changed my mind,” Vance said.

“I bought into the media’s lies and distortions,” he said.

Vance then went on to say he’d been wrong about Trump.