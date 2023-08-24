Wagner soldiers released a video statement after the group’s leader was presumed dead on Wednesday (23 August) following a plane crash north of Moscow that killed all 10 people on board.

Russia’s civil aviation agency, citing comments from the airline, said the mercenary chief was on board the aircraft.

Prigozhin was on the passenger list for the plane, but it wasn’t immediately clear if he was on board.

The Wagner chief mounted a short-lived mutiny against Russia’s military leadership in late June.