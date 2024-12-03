Moment 50ft sinkhole opens up metres away from Welsh house

A sinkhole in Wales opened up and swallowed a wall while a resident was being interviewed over the weekend.

Around 30 homes at Nant Morlais in Pant, Merthyr Tydfil, were evacuated after the collapse of a culvert – a structure that allows water to flow under roads and railways – on Sunday (1 December).

The pit has grown, with further cracks appearing in the road surface, local council leader John Mitchell said.

While the BBC were interviewing a resident near the sinkhole, it swallowed a section of a garden wall outside a house.