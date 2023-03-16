Overturned Walmart lorry pulled upright after being knocked by strong winds

Officials in California were called to the scene after a Walmart lorry was toppled over by strong winds.

This video shows authorities pulling the hefty semi-truck upright on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge crossing San Francisco Bay.

A great job done by crews on scene getting the truck and trailer upright,” the CHP said in a tweet sharing the video.

Wind gusts as fast as 70 mph were recorded on Tuesday, 14 March, as an atmospheric river hit the state.

