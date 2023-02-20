Suspect misses being hit by train by seconds after driving through crossing

A robbery suspect missed being hit by a train by seconds after driving over a crossing in Auburn, Washington.

Police were called out to reports of a threat involving a firearm. An employee with the local business called emergency services, saying a suspect ran out of an emergency exit and threatened him with a gun.

The suspect then fled in a Cadillac at speed.

Officers followed the driver, but had to stop for a train at a crossing.

Dashcam footage shows the moment the Cadillac driver jumps the tracks, narrowly missing a passing train.

Sign up for our newsletters.