Vladimir Putin is expected to make a statement after his earlier meetings with US president Joe Biden.

Biden and Russian president Putin sat down for a highly anticipated summit in the Swiss city of Geneva on Wednesday, a moment of high-stakes diplomacy as US-Russian relations remain at an all-time low.

Nuclear stability, cybersecurity and possible prisoner exchanges were predicted to be on the agenda for the five hour-discussion, with both sides previously playing down expectations about how much is likely to be agreed.