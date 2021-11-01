Boris Johnson is set to give a speech at Cop26 and will tell world leaders that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change”.

Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit has begun with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises.

The prime minister welcomed many heads of state and government on Monday morning, and will later tell them that humanity must act now to tackle the crisis, with the planet now at “one minute to midnight”.

