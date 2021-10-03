Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is making a speech at Conservative Party conference on Sunday (3 October).

Promoted to the role less than one month ago during Boris Johnson’s cabinet reshuffle, Ms Truss will have an opportunity to lay out her ambitions for the future after replacing Dominic Raab.

The Conservative conference is taking place amid a difficult backdrop, with ongoing talk of a supply crisis lasting until Christmas.

Sunday has already seen the prime minister interviewed by Andrew Marr, a conversation during which he failed to rule out further tax rises.