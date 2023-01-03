Moment car nosedives into sinkhole in California

A sinkhole swallowed a car in Daly City, California, early on 2 January DALY CITY following a water main break.

The incident occurred on Abbot Avenue and Castle Street after the water main break was reported at around 12:57am.

Footage shows an SUV nosediving into the hole filled with water at around 2am.

The vehicle’s owner, Cho Cho, told KTVU that the car was his only vehicle and that he would likely have to take Ubers to work.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.