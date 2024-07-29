Dolly Parton’s Dollywood under water after heavy flooding inundates theme park

Parts of Dolly Parton’s amusement park Dollywood were left under water during severe flooding in Tennessee on Sunday, 28 July.

A statement from the park read: “Park personnel directed guests to safety during the storm. At this time, one minor injury has been reported.

“Dollywood is supporting guests whose vehicles were affected by this weather event, and cleanup crews have been deployed. The park currently is scheduled to open at noon on Monday.”

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Sevier County, Tennessee, from 5:39pm on Sunday, until 9:45pm.