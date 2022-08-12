A drought is set to be declared for some parts of England on Friday (12 August), with temperatures to hit 35C making the country hotter than parts of the Caribbean.

Britons have been warned of the health impacts of extreme heat and the risk of wildfires amid a heatwave blasting the nation.

There are expectations drought could be declared for the most affected areas of England, mainly in the south and east, after the driest July on record for some places.

