Hurricane Ian: Catfish swims up road as devastating floods hit Florida

A catfish swam up a water-covered road as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, 28 September.

The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.

Ian’s eyewall brought ferocious gusts and surging ocean waters on shore in the state as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.

“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.

