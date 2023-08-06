Japanese supermarket shelves empty after Typhoon Khanun returns

Supermarket shelves were bare in Kagoshima as Typhoon Khanun made a U-turn back to Japan's Amami Region on Saturday, 5 August.

The typhoon impacted logistics, causing shortages of food and other essential items.

It had already damaged homes and knocked out power on Okinawa and other southern Japanese islands earlier that week.

On Thursday evening, Khanun, which means jackfruit in Thai, had sustained surface winds of 162km/h (100 mph) with higher gusts.

A maximum of 20cm (7.8 inches) of rainfall was expected in Okinawa region by midday on Friday.