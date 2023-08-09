Norway: Mobile home washes away after severe flooding from Storm Hans

A mobile home washed away in severe flooding after Storm Hans hit Hemsedal, Norway, on Tuesday, 8 August.

The extreme weather has battered parts of Scandinavia and the Baltics for several days.

Rivers have overflown, roads have been damaged and people have been injured by falling branches.

Mountainous southern Norway was hit by landslides triggered by heavy rain.

Around 600 people were evacuated in the region north of Oslo and thousands were left without electricity.

More heavy rain was predicted to fall over southern Norway and central Sweden on Wednesday.