Angel of the North statue covered in snow as cold snap grips UK

Wintry bursts have brought picture-postcard scenes to parts of the UK, with night-time temperatures approaching minus 10C.

Many areas of the north of England and Scotland woke to wintry conditions on Friday morning (1 December) as sleet and snow showers continued through Thursday night.

Footage shows the Angel of the North statue, in Gateshead, covered in snow.

The Met Office said the lowest temperatures on Thursday night were recorded at minus 9.4C in Cumbria, but the London area was also frozen overnight, with minus 3.4C recorded in Middlesex and the temperatures at Kew Gardens dropping to minus 2.2C.