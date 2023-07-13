Residents kayak through flooded town as Vermont hit by severe flooding

Residents kayaked through flooded streets in a Vermont town on Tuesday, 11 July, after torrential rain brought widespread flooding to the state the previous day.

Footage shared by Twitter user @KenrickFischer shows residents paddling to get around in Waterbury, on the Winooski River about 13 miles northwest of Montpelier.

The National Weather Service said that the river crested at 21.35ft early Tuesday at the Montpelier gauge, where the major flood stage is 17.5 feet.

Though rain eased on Tuesday, many roads in the state have remained impassable.