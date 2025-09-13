Large fire at London’s Westfield Stratford forces shoppers to evacuate

A fire broke out at Westfield Stratford City shopping centre in London, which was evacuated on Saturday, September 13.

London Fire Brigade sent 10 fire engines and a 32-metre turntable ladder to the blaze at a multi-storey car park, where a number of vehicles were alight on the upper level.

People inside the shopping centre shared images on social media of people being evacuated.

The fire brigade received at least 35 calls over the fire, with the first coming in at 4.05pm.

It said the blaze was under control at 5.54pm, and its cause was now under investigation.