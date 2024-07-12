Dozens of whales die in mass stranding on beach in Orkney Islands

Dozens of whales have died in a mass stranding on a beach in the Orkney Islands.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) received a report of a mass stranding of up to 100 long-finned pilot whales at Tresness beach on the Isle of Sanday, just before 11am on Thursday (11 July).

Of the 77 whales which were on the beach, only 12 survived with medics mobilised from around the islands and further afield in Scotland in a bid to save them.

But just after 6pm on Thursday, the BDMLR said the dozen had been euthanised due to the length of time spent on the beach.

The Scottish Marine Animal Stranding Scheme (SMASS) will attempt to recover some of the bodies to undertake post-mortem examinations, with BDMLR saying local farmers are “on standby” to help recover the animals using tractors and trailers.