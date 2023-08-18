The head of the Maui Emergency Management Agency has resigned a day after saying he had no regrets about not using sirens to warn residents of wildfires that killed at least 111 people.

Administrator Herman Andaya has faced criticism from residents and the media over the response to the blazes that ripped through the Hawaiian island.

Some Maui residents say lives could have been saved had emergency alarms sounded, but Mr Andaya’s agency opted not to use them.

Richard Bissen, mayor of Maui County, said Mr Andaya had resigned because of health reasons.