William Brown’s parents have made a heartbreaking appeal for a driver to come forward after their son was killed in a hit-and-run in Folkestone, Kent, on Wednesday (6 December).

The seven-year-old died after a collision involving an unidentified car or van and a red Citroen car on the A259 Sandgate Esplanade near its junction with Prospect Road.

Kent Police said the unidentified vehicle left the scene in the direction of Hythe, before the arrival of emergency services.

William’s mother Laura Brown sobbed in an ITV News interview as she begged the public to come forward with information.