Teenagers run from scene after fatally stabbing schoolboy with sword

CCTV footage shows two teenagers running from the scene after stabbing a 16-year-old to death in the street in a case of mistaken identity.

Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill, both 17, who can today be named for the first time after an application to lift reporting restrictions was granted by a judge, were involved in a brutal attack on Ronan Kanda as he walked back home from a friend’s house where he had gone to buy a PlayStation controller in Wolverhampton last year.

Ronan was yards away from the home he shared with his parents and sister when he was set upon on Mount Road on the evening of 29 June 2022.

He was followed and stabbed twice with a “vicious” Ninja knife that Veadhesa had bought online, leaving him with a 20cm deep wound in his back and hip area and a 17cm deep wound in his chest.

The 16-year-old was left to die in the street from the injuries, while Veadhesa, who, along with Shergill, fled the scene after realising they had stabbed the wrong person.