Massive fire burns through warehouse in Wolverhampton

A huge fire broke out at multiple derelict factory units in Wolverhampton on Monday evening, 5 December.

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze in Lower Horseley Fields for more than 12 hours into Tuesday, prompting a major incident to be declared.

Local residents were evacuated from their homes as thick plumes of smoke billowed into the sky.

A factory has been destroyed and roads in the surrounding area have been closed, as well as train services affected, causing travellers disruption.

