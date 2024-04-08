Woman shocked as seven-foot-long alligator wanders into her home

A woman has spoken of her shock after finding a seven-foot-long alligator had entered her home after she heard knocking on her front door.

Mary Hollenback, from Venice, said her first thought was “How am I going to get it out” of her home in Grand Palm.

Shaking, Ms Hollenback dialled 911 for help.

She told Fox News on Sunday (7 April): “I was shaking so badly, who else do you call?”

The alligator made its way to the kitchen, before it was rescued by police and wildlife experts.

Ms Hollenback said: “They were so calm and professional.”