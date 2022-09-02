NYC cab driver drags 78-year-old woman out of car

An elderly woman was thrown out of a taxi in Brooklyn, New York City, by a driver whom she alleges stole her phone.

The woman, 78, says that the incident occurred after the driver of an Access-A-Ride vehicle, a transport service for people with disabilities, dropped her off at a different location than one she requested.

Footage shows the woman on the floor asking a bystander to call the police and saying "he robbed my phone."

New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission is aware of the footage and cooperating with the NYPD.

Sign up to our newsletters.