BBC presenter clashes with transgender boss of endometriosis charity

A BBC radio presenter clashes with the transgender CEO of a endometriosis charity, questioning her suitability for the role.

Emma Barnett, who has endometriosis, spoke to recently-appointed CEO of Endometriosis South Coast, Steph Richards on BBC’s Woman Hour radio show, as many online have pushed back against the appointment.

The interview created a commotion on social media with a side defending Barnett’s line of questioning and others voicing support for Richards.

Richards took to X after the show, asking if Barnett wanted “to talk about #endo or the word ‘woman’?”

BBC have defended the interview, calling it fair and robust.