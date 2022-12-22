Afghan women in Kabul cry as Taliban enforces university ban

Afghan women wept and consoled each other outside a university in Kabul on Wednesday, 21 December, as a Taliban ban on women attending higher education came into force.

The rulers have ordered women to stop attending private and public universities indefinitely, without providing any reasoning.

The ban further restricts womens’ education, after the Taliban banned girls from attending secondary school.

In November, other restrictions were placed on women’s lives; they are banned from gyms, swimming pools, and parks in Kabul.

