Video shows Hamas leader’s final seconds according to Israeli military

A drone video showed a man wrapped in a scarf inside a ruined Gaza apartment in what the Israeli military said was footage of the Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar shortly before his death.

He had a wounded hand and was seen throwing a stick at the drone.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the Israeli military then fired an additional shell at the building, causing it to collapse and killing Sinwar.

Sinwar was seen as the mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sinwar’s death offered the chance of peace in the Middle East but warned that the war in Gaza was not over and Israel would continue until its hostages were returned.