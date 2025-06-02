Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukraine’s security service for the "brilliant operation" that saw drone swarms target "military targets" deep inside Russian territory.

“Today, a brilliant operation was carried out. The preparation took over a year and a half,” the Ukrainian president said in his nightly address on 2 June.

“What’s most interesting is that the 'office' of our operation on Russian territory was located directly next to FSB headquarters in one of their regions.”

Kyiv claimed the drone attack destroyed over 40 Russian warplanes.

The attack came on the same day Zelensky announced that Ukraine would send a delegation to Istanbul for a new round of direct peace talks with Russia on Monday.