Zelensky thanks Boris Johnson during parliament address

Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Boris Johnson as he addressed parliament today, 8 February, in his first visit to the UK since Russia invaded Ukraine almost one year ago.

The Ukrainian president praised the former prime minister, whose premiership saw Putin’s troops invade Mr Zelensky’s nation.

“London has stood with Kyiv since day one... Boris: you got others united when it seemed absolutely impossible. Thank you,” Mr Zelensky said.

Thanking the UK for its continued military assistance, Mr Zelensky expressed his gratitude “on behalf of every father and every mother who are waiting for their brave sons and brave daughters back home.”

