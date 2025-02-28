GMB doctor Amir Khan has warned a popular method of protecting against Norovirus infection does not work, as cases in the UK have surged to their highest levels in a decade.

Data from NHS England has revealed an average of 1,160 patients were hospitalised daily last week, twice the number recorded during the same period last year.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain this morning (28 February) Dr Khan revealed alcohol gel - a popular precaution against Norovirus - does not actually kill the bug, instead advising regular handwashing, cleaning produce, and disinfecting surfaces.

Norovirus illness usually lasts for two to five days. Symptoms, which include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, can be severe for children and the elderly.